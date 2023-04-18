News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk music fans can cross the vinyl frontier to enjoy Record Store Day in Stirling

Europa Music will once again mark Independent Record Store Day with platters aplenty and some live acts dropping in to rock out this weekend.

By James Trimble
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

Stirling’s popular Friar Street record shop – which is close to marking its half century in business – is one of the few remaining independent record stores in the area, if not the only one, and can be forgiven for wanting to make a song and dance about that fact at least once a year.

This year’s Independent Record Store Day takes place on Saturday, April 22 and, as well as being able to peruse the hundreds of limited edition vinyl releases in store, customers will also get to hear sets from top turns, including singer songwriters Joe Goodall and Barry Honeyman and Stirling duo Sons of Regret.

Europa opens at 9am and the live music blasts off at noon and keeps on keeping on until 5pm.

Europa Music is once again celebrating Independent Record Store DayEuropa Music is once again celebrating Independent Record Store Day
