Falkirk music fans can cross the vinyl frontier to enjoy Record Store Day in Stirling

Stirling’s popular Friar Street record shop – which is close to marking its half century in business – is one of the few remaining independent record stores in the area, if not the only one, and can be forgiven for wanting to make a song and dance about that fact at least once a year.

This year’s Independent Record Store Day takes place on Saturday, April 22 and, as well as being able to peruse the hundreds of limited edition vinyl releases in store, customers will also get to hear sets from top turns, including singer songwriters Joe Goodall and Barry Honeyman and Stirling duo Sons of Regret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europa opens at 9am and the live music blasts off at noon and keeps on keeping on until 5pm.