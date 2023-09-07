Liz Rankin and husband Dave in hospital on the day Liz was to have her bone marrow transplant. (Pic: submitted)

Liz Rankin, 51, started to suffer with what she thought was an allergy in March last year, however it turned out to be something more serious.

She explained: “It started with an itchy rash on my wrist and arms, but within a few days my body was covered in hives and my face and lips had swollen. My husband had bought a new duvet for us a few days before, so initially I thought I was having a reaction to that. However I had never had allergies before and was not someone who’d ever suffered with hayfever or eczema, so it was all very strange. It was also distressing to have it all over my face and body.”

A year earlier, Liz had been diagnosed with anaemia, had a blood clot and ended up in hospital for 10 days with Covid. Not usually one to make a fuss or visit the doctor because of her experience the previous year she went to A&E.

Liz Rankin with daughter Rachel Brown, 17, and son Caleb Rankin, 5. (Pic: submitted)

She said: “I was sent away with antihistamines. My husband wasn’t happy about this and arranged a GP appointment for me. The GP prescribed steroids and antihistamines and because of my history from the previous year he also took a blood test as a precaution.”

The next day Liz received a call to say she would need to attend a haematology appointment at the hospital.

Liz continued: “I wasn’t too bothered about this, assuming it had something to do with my anaemia. When my husband offered to come along with me I told him I’d be fine to go on my own. It would probably be nothing. It was then I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). My white blood cells had gone bonkers and my immune system was out of control. The rash had been my body’s reaction to the leukaemia.

"I was in shock. I had always been fit and healthy. The consultant told me he'd never treated a patient who was as well as me - by the time most are admitted they are very poorly and need treatment to ensure they are well enough to even start their chemo. I was just incredibly lucky that it was caught so early.”

Liz Rankin, from Falkirk, with son Caleb.

Liz was admitted to hospital the next day and spent 36 days undergoing chemo. After nine days at home she was told it had not worked as well as had been hoped and she instead was given antibody anti-cancer drugs in the form of infusions over the next six weeks. She had this treatment as an outpatient and it killed off most of the leukaemia before taking another antibody drug for 28 days.

She said: "I was told from the start that a bone marrow transplant would give me the best chance of survival. And after months of getting rid of the leukaemia I was now ready for it. My brother turned out to be a 100 per cent match with the same blood type as me so I was lucky that he could be my donor.

"It was nerve wracking being admitted. The consultant informed me about what the process involved, the possible side effects and what could go wrong. It was fairly terrifying, but they have to prepare you for any eventuality.

"I remained in hospital for three weeks post transplant. The nurse said she had never heard of a patient going home after just three weeks. And I do not take this for granted. I am very aware of how lucky I have been all along my journey.

"Early detection, combined with the fact that I did not need months and months of horrible chemo, but was provided with less harsh, alternative anti-cancer treatment, and having my brother as a perfect bone marrow match for me, have all meant my journey was a lot smoother than it has been for others.”

After leaving hospital Liz had to be in isolation for three months and the family converted a room downstairs for her and put a door in that had a window and a letterbox so her young son, Caleb, could see her and they could post messages to each other.

She said: “It was a very difficult time, but we tried to make it fun and not so traumatic for him. It was the weakest I had felt. By February though I was starting to feel more normal. I am still being monitored with bone marrow biopsies and top-up donor lymphocyte infusions, but I’m almost back to work full time and am preparing for a small triathlon in September.

"I’ve done martial arts for 30 years and have always been fit and healthy which I believe has helped a huge amount with my recovery. I'm also a very optimistic person and was always hopeful that I would be cured. I am acutely aware how lucky I am and feel incredibly sad to think about others who’ve not been so fortunate.

"I believe early diagnosis is key. When leukaemia has not had the chance to weaken your system you are much better able to cope mentally and physically with the treatment and can be hopeful of a better outcome.”