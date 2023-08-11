Margaret Wilson says she still can’t quite believe that she “had a chat with the King” – despite having the medal to prove it happened.

The 47-year-old attended the ceremony at Holyrood Palace last month with husband David and parents Elizabeth and John Leitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the formality of her meeting with King Charles, Margaret enjoyed a more relaxed celebration with family and friends this weekend, although she admits “it’s all still kind of surreal”.

Margaret Wilson receiving her MBE at the Palace of Holyrood. Pic: Contributed

Margaret, who lives in Falkirk but grew up in Linlithgow, was stunned to receive her initial letter, telling her she was to receive the MBE for her work as the chair of the National Parents Forum Scotland.

The former Linlithgow Academy pupil has been involved with Victoria Primary’s parent council since her oldest child started nursery in 2009.

She also set up Falkirk Area Parent Forum which led to her becoming a chair of the National Parent Forum (NPF) Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Covid pandemic took hold, she became very aware of how much parents needed to be kept informed.

She set up direct calls with Public Health Scotland, including Professor Jason Leitch, which allowed her to put questions from parents directly to the experts.

“Parents were panicking and there were all sorts of stories about the vaccines so I was able to ask their questions for them and get direct information,” she remembers.

She was also involved in producing a report that was instrumental in persuading the Scottish Government that it was necessary to cancel exams as so many pupils’ education had been disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret, who works for the DWP, stepped down from her role as NPF chair last year but she continues to be involved in Victoria Primary parent council and has just taken up the role of parent representative on Falkirk Council’s education executive.

She has been particularly overwhelmed by the response to her honour and the flood of congratulations from friends, family and colleagues.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to happen to someone who didn’t expect it. You’re doing it because you believe in what your’re doing and to get that was an honour.

“Hopefully by recognising volunteers like that it might encourage others to do it because it’s good for everybody.