Falkirk MSP urges BBC U-turn on TV licence charge for over-75’s

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has added his voice to the chorus of demands for a U-turn over the controversial decision to axe free TV licences for over-75’s.

The charge will apply to everyone in that age bracket apart from those claiming pension credit benefit, and more than 7.600 Falkirk residents are said to be affected.

Mr MacDonald has written to Jeremy Wright MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), to express his “anger and concern” while urging that free tv-licences for the over-75s are protected and properly funded.

He said: “The UK Government have once again failed in their duties to provide a vital service to those who are most in need of it.

“The Tories simply cannot try to pass the buck when it comes to scrapping of the over-75s licence fee. The blame for this cut lies squarely at the door of the UK government”.

He added: “The SNP warned of the danger of transferring this decision to the BBC, and it has proven to be the vehicle to move the decision far enough away from Whitehall to avoid proper scrutiny.

“The UK government must commit to funding the licence fee for the over-75s, a group who depend on the television more than most in our communities.

“After years of Tory austerity, and the deep financial uncertainty of Brexit, the last thing our older people need is this extra burden on top of their household bills”.