Falkirk MSP’s warning to tumble dryer owners

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has warned tumble dryer owners to be on their guard following a spate of fires caused by the applicances.

Backing the Electrical Safety First campaign, Mr MacDonald stated: “With 47 fires caused by tumble dryers in Scottish homes last year and a major, ongoing tumble dryer recall, all of us need to check and use them safely.

“I’ve joined Electrical Safety First’s campaign to ensure my constituents stay safe in their homes.”

White goods manufacturer, Whirlpool, is recalling a number of its tumble dryers – but the company estimates there are still around 500,000 affected machines in UK homes.

Mr MacDonald added: “I am supporting the charity’s campaign to ensure all recalled tumble dryers are removed from use. And to encourage people to check if they have an affected model.

“But even if you are not one of those affected by the recall, it’s really important to follow some simple safety tips when using your machine.”

Currently, recalls have just a 20 per cent effectiveness rate, so checking you do not have an defective model is a priority.

Wayne Mackay, deputy public affairs manager at Electrical Safety First, explains that the campaign also has a wider aim.

He said: “We also want to provide a timely reminder on using tumble dryers safely and we have devised a range of tools and top tips to help, including our dedicated site – www.whitegoodsafety.com – where peoples can check if you have an affected tumble dryer, or indeed, other recalled ‘white goods’, such as fridges and washing machines.”