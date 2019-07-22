Falkirk MSP channels rage against BBC’s plans to scrap free TV licences

The BBC’s decision to axe television licences for over 75s has led to Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald to strongly express his point of view against the move.

Following a consultation, the BBC has agreed to revoke the free TV licences for all over-75s – except those claiming the pension credit benefit. This will directly affect over 7600 people in the Falkirk area.

Mr MacDonald has now written to Westminster’s secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport Jeremy Wright to urge free tv-licences for the over-75s are protected and properly funded.

“The UK Government have, once again, failed in their duties to provide a vital service to those who are most in need of it,” said Mr MacDonald. “The Tories simply cannot try to pass the buck when it comes to scrapping of the over-75s licence fee – the blame for this cut lies squarely at the door of the UK Government.

“The SNP warned of the danger of transferring this decision to the BBC, and it has proven to be the vehicle to move the decision far enough away from Whitehall to avoid proper scrutiny.

“The UK government must commit to funding the license fee for the over-75s, a group who depend on the television more than most in our communities. After years of Tory austerity, and the deep financial uncertainty of Brexit, the last thing our older people need is this extra burden on top of their household bills.

“I have written to the Secretary of State to express both my anger and deep concern at this move, which will affect thousands of my own constituents, and have urged that the UK Government take steps to stop this from happening.”

The BBC stated “fairness” was at the heart of the ruling, which comes into force from June next year.