Falkirk M&S store recalls food products

Marks and Spencer is pulling two of its own food products from the shelves after it emerged they were both incorrectly labelled with one product presenting an allergy risk.

By James Trimble
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:27 pm

According to the Foods Standards Agency, the store is recalling its M&S Sticky BBQ Wings and Chinese Style Wings because they contain soya, which is not mentioned on the label.

The products in question both have a use by date of November 2021

Read More

Read More
Kickstart scheme extended for Falkirk's young job seekers
M&S has had to recall food products due to incorrect labelling

M&S has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining why the products are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought them.

The store has also had to recall M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls due to incorrect date labelling – a small number of packs have been incorrectly labelled with a use by date of January 10, 2022 and may be unsafe to eat.

A point-of-sale notice has also been put in place for this product.

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkM&SCoronavirus