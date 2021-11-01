Falkirk M&S store recalls food products

According to the Foods Standards Agency, the store is recalling its M&S Sticky BBQ Wings and Chinese Style Wings because they contain soya, which is not mentioned on the label.

The products in question both have a use by date of November 2021

M&S has had to recall food products due to incorrect labelling

M&S has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining why the products are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought them.

The store has also had to recall M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls due to incorrect date labelling – a small number of packs have been incorrectly labelled with a use by date of January 10, 2022 and may be unsafe to eat.

A point-of-sale notice has also been put in place for this product.

Visit the website for more information.

