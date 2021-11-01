Falkirk M&S store recalls food products
Marks and Spencer is pulling two of its own food products from the shelves after it emerged they were both incorrectly labelled with one product presenting an allergy risk.
According to the Foods Standards Agency, the store is recalling its M&S Sticky BBQ Wings and Chinese Style Wings because they contain soya, which is not mentioned on the label.
The products in question both have a use by date of November 2021
M&S has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers explaining why the products are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought them.
The store has also had to recall M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls due to incorrect date labelling – a small number of packs have been incorrectly labelled with a use by date of January 10, 2022 and may be unsafe to eat.
A point-of-sale notice has also been put in place for this product.
