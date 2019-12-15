Falkirk MPs head to Dundee to affirm victory ‘mandate’ for new independence referendum

Falkirk’s newly-returned SNP MPs took a trip to Dundee yesterday to hear First Minister Nicola Sturgeon assert the need for a new independence referendum.

Falkirk MP John McNally and Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP Martyn Day joined up with 45 other newly elected SNP MPs for what amounted to the launch of a new campaign.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson swept to victory in England his party lost ground in Scotland, in an election where the SNP won 80 per cent of the seats.

Ms Sturgeon argues her landslide victory renders untenable the Prime Minister’s flat refusal to countenance a new referendum on independence.

Meanwhile a website, www.yes.scot, has gathered 422,044 signatures supporting Scottish independence.

SNP depute leader and campaign manager Keith Brown said: “We need to focus all our efforts on building an independence majority.

“This work will start with a major new campaign focused on Scotland’s economic potential as an independent country.

“Our plan is to distribute ‘An Independent Scotland: Household Guide’ to every household – all 2,460,000 of them!

“To achieve that, I am asking you to join me in making a donation to this specific project”.

Martyn Day, commenting on social media, said: “Just in case your wondering what the collective term for 47 SNP MPs is - it’s called a ‘Mandate’.

“Boris Johnson and his Tories should take note, we have a stronger mandate to represent Scotland than he does for the UK. “Scotland’s views must be respected”.

Both local MPs will resume their seats in the Westminster parliament tomorrow.