Falkirk MP voices concerns over reduced opening hours at railway ticket offices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An MP has hit out at plans to cut opening times at railway station ticket offices across the district.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Stainbank, MP for Falkirk, is concerned about the impact the plans will have on Falkirk Grahamston, Falkirk High and Polmont stations, as well as Larbert.

If ScotRail’s plans are carried out it would see opening hours reduced substantially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed cuts affect over 100 ticket offices across Scotland operated by the Scottish Government-owned train operating company.

The opening hours of ticket offices at stations across Falkirk district, including Falkirk High, are set to change under new proposals by ScotRail. Pic: Michael Gillen

Euan Stainbank said: “At a time in which we need to give more confidence to people to use public transport these cuts are a step in the wrong direction. Ticket offices are a place of safety and contact for passengers who need them.

"The consequence of this cut will be more passengers avoiding the train. The purpose of nationalisation should be to put the passenger at the heart of all decisions about the service, but once again Scotrail are failing to do so.”

Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA union which represents ticket office staff, said: “The Scottish Government must think again. Ticket office staff are more than retailers – they provide a key contact point for disabled passengers and a safe place for women and girls travelling alone or at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish railways should be open and welcoming to all. These closures will make our public transport network less accessible and less safe. We must have fully staffed ticket offices with no reduction in opening hours”.

Similar proposals were made in 2022 prior to ScotRail’s transition to public ownership but were overwhelmingly opposed in a consultation conducted by Transport Focus.

Some of the key concerns raised by participants related to the safety of women and girls on the rail network.

The former Transport Secretary, Jenny Gilruth, consequently put the closures on hold to allow for comprehensive research on women’s safety on public transport. The report that followed recommended that staff presence be increased at points of boarding, alighting and interchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Falkirk High, the ticket office currently operates from 6.30am to 8.22pm from Monday to Saturday and 8.10am to 3.50pm on Sundays. The new hours proposed will be 6am to 7pm from Monday to Thursday, 6am to 7.30pm on Fridays, 7.45am to 7.15pm on Saturdays and 7am to 10pm on Sundays.

The proposed changes for Falkirk Grahamston will see the ticket office open later and close earlier. It is currently open 6.20am to 10pm from Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 10pm on Saturdays and 9.30am to 10pm on Sundays. The new hours would be 6.20am to 5.30pm from Monday to Thursday, 6.20am to 6pm on Fridays, 7.45am to 6.15pm on Saturdays and 9.15am to 4.15pm on Sundays.

In Larbert, the ticket office which is currently open from 7am to 8.54pm from Monday to Saturday instead open 6.30am to 6.45pm from Monday to Thursday, 6.30am to 7pm on Fridays and 7.45am to 7pm on Saturdays. It will continue to be closed on a Sunday.

At Polmont station the ticket office is currently open from 6.55am to 8.49pm, Monday to Saturday and it is closed on a Sunday. The new hours would be 6.55am to 6.30pm Monday to Thursday, 6.55am to 7.15pm on Fridays, 6.55am to 6.15pm on Saturdays and from 7.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays.