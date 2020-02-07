Falkirk MP says ‘tell me your retail horror stories’

East Falkirk and Linlithgow MP Martyn Day is asking constituents to tell their real-life stories about bad retail experiences ahead of a Commons debate on Tuesday.

He is leading a parliamentary debate on consumer rights, and says shoppers’ experiences will help to inform it.

The SNP man aims to press a Government minister for answers on how issues faced by consumers and retailers can be remedied “without long and costly legal action”.

Mr Day wants to hear about local residents’ consumer-related experiences by noon on Monday, so that they can potentially play a part in the debate.

However he stresses that anyone who does contribute will have their name and information shared with him and used in a parliamentary debate which will be on the record and available on Parliament TV and Hansard.

He said: “Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, you have a legal right to reject goods that are of unsatisfactory quality, unfit for purpose or not as described, and get a full refund within 30 days.

“However in some instances retailers have not complied with the Act and cases have ended up in the courts”.

His office will post links to the debate, and a transcript, as soon as they are available.

The social media post in which he is asking for retail stories is on Mr Day’s Facebook page.