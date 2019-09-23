Falkirk MP looks to UK Government to support Thomas Cook employees

The stark situation facing Thomas Cook workers from Falkirk and Larbert will be highlighted in Westminster.

Falkirk MP John McNally confirmed today he will be contact the UK Government to ensure employees of the firm – which has now gone into liquidation, placing 9000 UK jobs and 22,000 posts worldwide in jeopardy – will have help at this difficult time.

He said: “It’s devastating news about the sudden collapse of Thomas Cook this morning. Workers today face job losses and possible uncertainty and hardship to their families.

The closure will have profound effect on both the store on our High Street in Falkirk, and at the call centre in Larbert.

“The blow to the workers there is terrible. I will write to the UK Government to seek that employees are fully supported by government agencies throughout the fallout of the collapse.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this.”

The doors were closed at the Falkirk High Street branch of Thomas Cook travel agents this morning following news the firm had “ceased trading with immediate effect”.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated: “Thomas Cook has confirmed that all the UK companies in its group have ceased trading, including Thomas Cook Airlines. As a result, all holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating and all Thomas Cook’s retail shops have also closed.

“The Government and the Civil Aviation Authority are now working together to do everything we can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between September 23 and October 6.

“Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.”

It is reported 150,000 people are now stranded abroad due to the company folding.

Peter Fankhauser, Thomas Cook’s chief executive, said the firm’s collapse was a “matter of profound regret”.

He went on to aplogise to the firm’s “millions of customers, and thousands of employees”.