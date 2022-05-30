Falkirk MP joins fight against animal torture and mutilation

Mr Day recently attended a parliamentary reception where footage showed unnecessary mutilation and torture endured by Australian sheep.

He has now joined the fight against such treatment, teaming up with FOUR PAWS UK, the RSPCA and the Trade and Animal Welfare Coalition in Parliament to highlight

the harsh realities behind lower animal welfare standards being imported into the UK.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is supporting the campaign

The graphic video Mr Day viewed depicts a practice known as “mulesing” being carried out on young lambs aged between two and 2 weeks.

Once the process is completed, the lambs are cast aside to stumble back to their mothers, blood still oozing from their open wounds.

Despite being illegal here, under the new Free Trade Agreement with Australia it is accepted the UK will continue to be a destination for both meat and wool products from this cruelty.

Mr Day said: “It is imperativet core animal welfare standards are adopted in UK trade policy to ensure our high standards are protected, and not undermined or negotiated away in trade agreements.”

Sonui Badiani-Hamment, FOUR PAWS UK director, said: “Despite more than 80 per cent of UK citizens believing UK animal welfare standards should apply to imports,

the Government is not listening and is at risk of undermining hard fought for protections.

"Instead, the UK could become a major market for products produced under methods so cruel that they are illegal here. If the UK is to uphold its reputation as a global

leader in animal welfare, we need to ensure that equivocal standards are in place for animals in trade that protect our high standards.”

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, added: “Despite what the UK Government says, this deal provides a precedent. When we sit down with other

countries such as India and Canada who want to export their products to the UK, their first request will be to have the same trade without preconditions that Australia got.