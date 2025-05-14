Falkirk MP has concerns for 2000 locals who still have RTS meters ahead of switch-off

An MP has called on energy suppliers, the UK government and local authorities to do more to support households affected by the switch-off of Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) meters.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank as raised the matter with ScottishPower ahead of the scheduled switch-off on June 30.

The energy company confirmed that over 2000 people in Falkirk are still using RTS meters.

While this number is gradually falling, the MP warned of a worrying level of confusion and failure to replace facing constituents as the deadline approaches.

Mr Stainbank said: “With less than two months to go, some people are unaware of what the RTS switch-off means, or how to make the change in time. Others are facing practical issues around installation with their energy supplier – especially in rural areas, older homes, or where there are access restrictions.”

Energy Suppliers have advised that all affected households should contact their energy supplier as soon as possible to book a free smart meter installation, or risk being left without working heating or hot water after June 30.

In some cases, homes may need minor internal changes to allow for smart meter installation.

Mr Stainbank added: “Energy suppliers, the government, and local authorities all have a role to play here. I’m encouraged by the government committing to a ‘Spring Surge’ strategy to get energy suppliers replacing RTS meters at a peak rate.

"People must not be penalised because of delays in communication or a lack of support. The switch-off is a nationwide issue, and it demands a coordinated response to ensure no one is left behind – particularly our most vulnerable residents.

“After meeting with the Data Communications Company (DCC) in April who are responsible for the connectivity of the network, I’ve secured an undertaking from them to work more closely together to support constituents in Falkirk who are having issues with their energy supplier.”

He uged anyone struggling to get a meter replacement, to email him at [email protected] so that hisoffice can support them before the RTS switch off deadline.

To ensure the voices of Falkirk residents are heard in ongoing policy discussions, Mr Stainbank is also gathering first-hand evidence about heating systems, costs and any technical issues people are facing, especially considering the excessive long-term energy costs faced by many in the Braes villages.

Many of those same constituents are facing issues around the upcoming RTS switch off. He is encouraging affected constituents to complete his short survey here

The MP added: “This data will help me advocate more effectively for Falkirk residents. If you’re struggling with energy bills, unclear about your heating system, or worried about what the RTS switch-off means for you—please get in touch and take a moment to complete the survey. Every response strengthens the case for smarter, fairer energy policy.”