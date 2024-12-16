Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank urges people to apply for Pension Credit

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank is urging eligible pensioners to apply for Pension Credit before the December 21 deadline.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successful applicants will then qualify for this year’s Winter Fuel Payment of up to £300.

Despite a 145 per cent rise in Pension Credit applications following a government campaign, many eligible pensioners in Falkirk may still missing out on this vital support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pension Credit provides an average of £3900 a year and acts as a gateway to additional benefits, including Council Tax relief and Housing Benefit.

MP Euan Stainbank with staff and residents at Barleystone Care Home

Pensioners with a weekly income below £218.15 (single) or £332.95 (couple) may qualify, even if they own their home, have savings, or receive private pension income.

Residents can check their eligibility using the Pension Credit calculator.

Mr Stainbank said: “I urge all pensioners in Falkirk to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit. It’s not just a financial boost but a passport to other essential benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to ensure every eligible person in our community receives the help they’re entitled to.

“For more information, I encourage pensioners to visit the Pension Credit website or reach out to their local advice centre for support.”

He added: “I recently hosted a coffee morning to assist Falkirk pensioners with Pension Credit applications, and I remain available to help anyone who needs further support before and beyond December 21.

"I urge all pensioners to check if they are eligible and not miss out on this vital assistance. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected] or call the office on 01324 868715.”