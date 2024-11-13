Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary schoolchildren are being asked to help design a Christmas card and the winning entry will be sent to the Prime Minister.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has asked youngsters living in his constituency to submit Christmas card designs on the theme of “Why we love Falkirk at Christmas!” and a panel will vote on the winning entry.

The winning design will become the MP’s official Christmas card which will be sent around the world as well as 10 Downing Street.

Entries should be sent to the MP’s office at 16-18 Newmarket Street, Falkirk, FK1 1JQ by the November 22.

Euan Stainbank MP said: “This Christmas Card Competition will allow children in Falkirk to show off their creative skills and showcase their designs incorporating our fantastic town.

"It is the honour of my life to represent Falkirk in the UK Parliament, Falkirk is where I grew up and call home. This competition will allow children to show what they love about the town they live in.

"I am really excited to receive the entries and I am really looking forward to seeing all the wonderful designs – it is certainly going to be tough choosing a winner.”

There will be a prize for the winner, runner up and third place.