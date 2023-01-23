Falkirk motorists who fail to belt up their pet passengers could face £5000 fine and nine penalty points

Experts from online car insurance firm Quotezone.co.uk have urged pet owners to make sure their furry friends are suitably restrained while driving because those who

fail to do so can face fines of up to £5000 and as much as nine penalty points being added to their licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New pet owners surge around Christmas time, meaning there could be many out driving with their pups for the first time without the necessary knowledge of the laws around dogs in vehicles.

Motorists are reminded to ensure they secure their pet passengers

The Highway Code states dogs must be restrained with a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard, so they cannot distract the driver or cause injuries to themselves or others in the car.

In the worst case scenario, if there’s a car crash and the airbags activate, then it may cause serious injuries to the dog if they’ve been left to roam free in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers breaching the rule are deemed to be driving carelessly which means that they can be hit with three to nine penalty points and receive a fine of £1000 that can go up to £5000 if taken to court.

Quotezone.co.uk CEO Greg Wilson said: “In addition to avoiding financial penalties, it's critical to know the rules of the road in order to keep everyone safe. Although

Advertisement Hide Ad

many motorists perceive nothing wrong with letting their four-legged companions roam freely inside the vehicle and stick their heads out the window, doing so can actually endanger the pup's life.

“Every pet owner must make sure their pup is well looked after and restrained appropriately when travelling in a car, obeying the rules of the Highway Code, or risk invalidating both their car and pet insurance – leaving them unprotected should they need to make a claim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safest way to restrain dogs is to use a crate, travel harness, carrier or a boot gate/dog guard. Dog owners can choose a solution that’s most suitable for their pet and install it to the vehicle.