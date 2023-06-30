News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk motorists warned roadworks will lead to five days of carriageway closures on M9

Carriageway closures will have to be put in place on the M9 in the Falkirk area over the coming days.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, is planning to carry out essential resurfacing works on the northbound carriageway on the M9 between Junction 3 Burghmuir Interchange and and Junction 4 Lathallan Roundabout.

The works are scheduled to start on Monday, July 10 and take place over five nights, concluding on the morning of Saturday, July 15. Working hours will be between

7.30pm to 6am each day and all traffic management will be removed out-with these working hours.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M9 near Polmont (Picture: Submitted)The works will take place on a stretch of the M9 near Polmont (Picture: Submitted)
The northbound carriageway of the M9 between junctions 3 and 5 will be closed during these times to ensure the safety of the workforce.

During these periods of closure a signed diversion route will be in place for traffic travelling northbound via the M9 at Junction 3, A904, A993, A904, A905 and inchyra

Road where traffic will re-join the M9 northbound at Junction 5.

