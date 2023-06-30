Falkirk motorists warned roadworks will lead to five days of carriageway closures on M9

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, is planning to carry out essential resurfacing works on the northbound carriageway on the M9 between Junction 3 Burghmuir Interchange and and Junction 4 Lathallan Roundabout.

The works are scheduled to start on Monday, July 10 and take place over five nights, concluding on the morning of Saturday, July 15. Working hours will be between

7.30pm to 6am each day and all traffic management will be removed out-with these working hours.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M9 near Polmont (Picture: Submitted)

The northbound carriageway of the M9 between junctions 3 and 5 will be closed during these times to ensure the safety of the workforce.

During these periods of closure a signed diversion route will be in place for traffic travelling northbound via the M9 at Junction 3, A904, A993, A904, A905 and inchyra