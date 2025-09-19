Falkirk motorists warned of upcoming road closure as bridge undergoes maintenance work
The road will be closed to traffic from 7.30pm to 6am on 19:30 until 06:00 on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28 to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out essential maintenance tasks safely.
A diversion route will be signposted over the Clackmannanshire Bridge via the A876 and the A977, adding approximately 3.8 miles and up to eight minutes to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and the bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “It’s necessary to close the Kincardine Bridge to carry out these maintenance tasks safely, however, the diversion is relatively short and the works take place at night.
“If you do need to travel this route on these nights allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”