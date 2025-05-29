Falkirk motorists warned more road closures ahead as improvement works continue

The massive project to improve the road layout in and around the Westfield Roundabout and the A904 is progressing and this means a week of overnight road closures is required.

Further changes to the road network around Westfield Roundabout are to be made, with a section of the A904 set to close for five nights to allow essential traffic management to be installed.

From Monday, June 2 to Friday, June 6 the section of the A904 between Middlefield Road and Earls Gate Roundabout will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

The closure will allow Balfour Beatty to safely install barriers on the A904 that will narrow the lanes but maintain two-way traffic from the Middlefield Road/Grangemouth Road junction to the West Mains Road/Falkirk Road junction.

A stretch of the A904 will be closed overnight as improvement works continue (Picture: Submitted)

Drivers travelling on the A9 will not be impacted by the overnight closures and can continue to use the road in both directions as normal. Access to West Mains Road and Laurieston Road will also be maintained throughout.

Once traffic management is in place, both the A9 and A904 will be subject to lane narrowing at various points throughout the remainder of the A9/A904 Westfield Improvement Project.

With further traffic management in place, it is essential that pedestrians continue to use the signed footpath diversions to ensure their safety, as walking on the carriageway poses a serious risk to both pedestrians and drivers.

The temporary road narrowing is an essential part of the Council’s A9/A904 Westfield Improvement Project, a multi-million-pound investment that will transform the

local road infrastructure to support future growth and development in the area.

Funded through the Council’s Tax Incremental Financing programme, with additional support from the UK government, the project aims to ease congestion, improve

traffic flow, provide additional active travel routes, enhance safety, and make the area more accessible for businesses, residents and visitors.

As part of the project, signalled pedestrian crossings will be installed on all four sides of the roundabout providing safe passage to walkers, wheelers and cyclists going to and coming from the Helix and Stadium.

The entire project, including the new road and cycle network, is expected to be completed and fully operational by early 2027.

