Falkirk motorists urged to watch speed if they are crossing the Forth this weekend

By James Trimble
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officers from Police Scotland safety cameras will be out and about monitoring speeds on a popular crossing over the Firth of Forth this weekend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A short term deployment on the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge will take place on Sunday, May 25. As this is a 2+1 road, single carriageway speed limits apply.”

The general speed limit on a single carriageway is 60mph for cars and motorcycles. However, the speed limit may be lower if towing a caravan or trailer.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice