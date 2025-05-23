Falkirk motorists urged to watch speed if they are crossing the Forth this weekend

Officers from Police Scotland safety cameras will be out and about monitoring speeds on a popular crossing over the Firth of Forth this weekend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A short term deployment on the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge will take place on Sunday, May 25. As this is a 2+1 road, single carriageway speed limits apply.”

The general speed limit on a single carriageway is 60mph for cars and motorcycles. However, the speed limit may be lower if towing a caravan or trailer.

