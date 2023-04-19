Falkirk motorists get heads up about £16.8 million replacement works on Kincardine Bridge
An ongoing multi-million pound project to maintain the historic Kincardine Bridge will cause some disruption to motorists as work is carried out.
An 80-metre section of the Kincardine Bridge, the southern piled viaduct, is to be replaced, in a major upgrade for the Category A listed structure.
In order to maintain traffic flow during construction works, a temporary bridge is to be constructed adjacent to the north-west side of the existing piled viaduct, connecting the approach road to the southern end of the Kincardine Bridge.
Transport Scotland’s operating company for the South East of Scotland, BEAR Scotland is managing the £16.85 million project which will be undertaken by Balfour Beatty, with detailed design carried out by Jacobs.
A spokesperson for the project said: “The Kincardine Bridge is made up of multiple connected spans, including a piled viaduct at the southern end, which was
structurally assessed by civil engineers in 1983 as substandard in design.
"A steel propping system was installed in 1992 to provide interim structural support. This project will secure the long-term future of the bridge as a key link over the
Forth.
"Disruption to road users will be minimised during the project by diverting traffic along a temporary two-lane bridge, to be constructed alongside the old viaduct.
"This temporary bridge will also provide access for pedestrians. Short-term lane closures and full bridge closures will still be required for specific construction activities,
however, these will be limited and timed to minimise disruption.”
Main works are scheduled to start on site early in summer 2023 constructing the temporary bridge with the completion of the actual replacement bridge forecast for early 2025.