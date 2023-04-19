Falkirk motorists get heads up about £16.8 million replacement works on Kincardine Bridge

An 80-metre section of the Kincardine Bridge, the southern piled viaduct, is to be replaced, in a major upgrade for the Category A listed structure.

In order to maintain traffic flow during construction works, a temporary bridge is to be constructed adjacent to the north-west side of the existing piled viaduct, connecting the approach road to the southern end of the Kincardine Bridge.

Transport Scotland’s operating company for the South East of Scotland, BEAR Scotland is managing the £16.85 million project which will be undertaken by Balfour Beatty, with detailed design carried out by Jacobs.

The replacement works are scheduled to being in summer

A spokesperson for the project said: “The Kincardine Bridge is made up of multiple connected spans, including a piled viaduct at the southern end, which was

structurally assessed by civil engineers in 1983 as substandard in design.

"A steel propping system was installed in 1992 to provide interim structural support. This project will secure the long-term future of the bridge as a key link over the

Forth.

"Disruption to road users will be minimised during the project by diverting traffic along a temporary two-lane bridge, to be constructed alongside the old viaduct.

"This temporary bridge will also provide access for pedestrians. Short-term lane closures and full bridge closures will still be required for specific construction activities,

however, these will be limited and timed to minimise disruption.”