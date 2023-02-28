Falkirk motorists face temporary traffic light trauma for almost the entire month
Tree trimming work will mean temporary traffic will be in place on a busy road for most of the month of March.
By James Trimble
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 8:57am
The work is being carried out by Falkirk Council along the A904 Falkirk Road in Grangemouth from Wednesday, March 1 right through to Thursday, March 23.
Before that, however, another stretch of the A904 – Bo’ness Road at Paris Street, in Grangemouth – will have temporary traffic lights in place today and tomorrow to allow Scottish Water to carry out maintenance work.