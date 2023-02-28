News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk motorists face temporary traffic light trauma for almost the entire month

Tree trimming work will mean temporary traffic will be in place on a busy road for most of the month of March.

By James Trimble
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 8:57am

The work is being carried out by Falkirk Council along the A904 Falkirk Road in Grangemouth from Wednesday, March 1 right through to Thursday, March 23.

Before that, however, another stretch of the A904 – Bo’ness Road at Paris Street, in Grangemouth – will have temporary traffic lights in place today and tomorrow to allow Scottish Water to carry out maintenance work.

The temporary traffic lights will be in place for most of the month
