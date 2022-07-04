Falkirk motorists face more M9 closures this month

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, is planning to carry out resurfacing on the motorway between Junction 7 and Junction 6 hard shoulder southbound.
BEAR stated the works have been “provisionally programmed” to commence on Thursday, July 28 for a duration of two nights between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.
To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public, it is necessary to close M9 in the southbound direction at Junction 7, with the carriageway reopening at Junction 5, during the works.
A spokesperson said: “During this period of closure, a signed diversion route will be in place directing southbound traffic off at Junction 7 on to the M876, off the M876 at Junction 3 and onto the A905, A88, B902 and A9 where traffic will re-join the route at M9 Junction 5.”