Falkirk motorists face more M9 closures this month

BEAR Scotland, acting on behalf of Transport Scotland, is planning to carry out resurfacing on the motorway between Junction 7 and Junction 6 hard shoulder southbound.

BEAR stated the works have been “provisionally programmed” to commence on Thursday, July 28 for a duration of two nights between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.

A stretch of the M9 will have to be be closed overnight this month

To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public, it is necessary to close M9 in the southbound direction at Junction 7, with the carriageway reopening at Junction 5, during the works.