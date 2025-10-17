Falkirk motorists face month-long road closure as bridge work continues

Motorists will not be able to drive on a stretch of road for a month while repairs to a bridge are carried out.

The C65 Bogend Road, in Stenhousemuir, from a point adjacent to Blairs Farm in an easterly direction for 50 metres will be closed to allow work to take place from midnight on Monday, October 20 to Friday, November 21

The alternative route is Bogend Road – Hamilton Road – McIntyre Avenue – McCartney Road – A88 – A9 – Bogend Road or vice versa.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.