News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
47 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
1 hour ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Falkirk motorists face even more temporary traffic light trauma as Scottish Water works are extended

Sewer investigation works by Scottish Water expected to finish this week have now been extended meaning traffic will be bogged down by temporary traffic lights for another week at least.

By James Trimble
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

The works on the A904 Main Street near Bomar Avenue in Bo’ness, which began on Sunday, April 2 and were initially going to conclude on Tuesday, April 4, have now been continued until at least Tuesday, April 11 according to Scottish Water and the Scottish Roadworks Online website.

Visit the website for more information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the siteTemporary traffic lights will be in place at the site
Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the site
Scottish WaterFalkirkBo'ness