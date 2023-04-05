Falkirk motorists face even more temporary traffic light trauma as Scottish Water works are extended
Sewer investigation works by Scottish Water expected to finish this week have now been extended meaning traffic will be bogged down by temporary traffic lights for another week at least.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
The works on the A904 Main Street near Bomar Avenue in Bo’ness, which began on Sunday, April 2 and were initially going to conclude on Tuesday, April 4, have now been continued until at least Tuesday, April 11 according to Scottish Water and the Scottish Roadworks Online website.
