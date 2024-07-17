Falkirk motorists experience traffic 'chaos' as community hospital road shuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Access to Falkirk Community Hospital has been restricted due to road works and motorists are already experiencing traffic chaos.

Due to essential maintenance on nearby Westburn Avenue, diversions have now been put in place and will remain in place until 5pm on Saturday, July 27.

Access to Falkirk Community will be maintained via diversions on Arnothill, Maggie Woods Loan and Majors Loan.

A motorist from Grangemouth, who works near the hospital, said: “It’s chaos already – the road in front of the hospital is packed.”