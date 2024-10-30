Falkirk motorists alerted to road closures ahead of multi-million pound project
On Monday, November 4, Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7, the section of the A9 that stretches from the roundabout at the Falkirk Stadium to the Etna Road roundabout will be closed overnight between 8pm until 6am.
During the closures, drivers are being advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys. Pedestrians can continue to use the diversion routes already in place until the new footpath is built and opened to the public.
The A9/A904 Westfield Improvement Project includes widening both roads to create dual carriageways, installing new roundabouts, improving access to the Westfield and Middlefield areas, and enhancing active travel with a 5m-wide shared-use path on the north side of the A904.
The entire project, including a new road and cycle network, is expected to be completed and fully operational by early 2027.