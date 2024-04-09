Falkirk metal detectorist reveals all about finding treasure trove across Scotland

A man who discovered one of the district’s most significant finds of ancient coins for decades has written a book to tell of his experiences.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
Alan Baxter, 44, is a lab technician but much of his spare time is spent in his intriguing hobby of metal detecting: an interest he picked up over 12 years ago from his father, also called Alan.

Between them the pair have unearthed some exciting finds across Scotland from the Bronze Age to the post-medieval era.

This includes an Iron Age hoard which, according to archaeologist Geoff Bailey was “one of the most significant metallic finds in Falkirk District since 1933”.

Metal detectorist Alan Baxter. Pic: Contributed
Metal detectorist Alan Baxter. Pic: Contributed

Two years ago, while searching in a field in Fife, he unearthed a hoard of farthings from the reign of 15th Century Scottish King James III.

The 500-year-old coins, which were made of copper and were worth a quarter of a penny, were in very good condition. According to Alan, it was “extraordinary” to hold something which was so old and had been in the ground for centuries.

An expert at the National Museum of Scotland said it was the first hoard of James III farthings to be found since 1919.

Alan, who lives in Falkirk, has now written a book to share his experience and his knowledge, including the rules surrounding metal detecting.

​Metal detectorists need to ask for permission from landowners to search on their land and anything they find must be handed into the Treasure Trove for analysis and recording. Pic: Contributed
​Metal detectorists need to ask for permission from landowners to search on their land and anything they find must be handed into the Treasure Trove for analysis and recording. Pic: Contributed

Before you start wandering over someone’s land you must find as the landowner’s permission and anything you find must be handed to the Treasure Trove for analysis and recording.

Under Scottish law all finds of archaeological, historical or cultural significance must be reported and can be claimed by the Crown.

If the find is allocated to a museum through the Treasure Trove system, then this is usually acknowledged by an award paid to the detectorist – who then nearly always split the money with the landowner.

Alan’s book, Making History: My Life as a Scottish Metal Detectorist, will be published on April 19. However, the day before there will be an opportunity to hear from the author, as well as buy copies of his book at an event in Falkirk Library.

It runs from 2.30pm to 3.30pm in the Hope Street building and is free but book a place here

