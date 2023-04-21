News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk memories: The international unveiling of The Kelpies in 2014

The international unveiling of The Kelpies took place nine years ago this week.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:11 BST

Sculptor Andy Scott’s 30 metre tall landmarks have quickly established themselves as one of Scotland’s top tourist attractions since the first spectators toured The Helix Park.

The unveiling included a dramatic light and pyrotechnics show, while artists produced art works which were all around the park to be viewed as spectators made the one hour long walking tour.

Here’s a selection of photographer Michael Gillen’s images from the night.

The international unveiling of the Kelpies took place nine years ago this week

The international unveiling of the Kelpies took place nine years ago this week Photo: Michael Gillen

The event included a dramatic light and fire spectacle.

The event included a dramatic light and fire spectacle. Photo: Michael Gillen

Specially invited guests had a bird's eye view from the barges moored nearby.

Specially invited guests had a bird's eye view from the barges moored nearby. Photo: Michael Gillen

Special effects included towering flames of fire, huge light and video projections and a soundtrack of real horses.

Special effects included towering flames of fire, huge light and video projections and a soundtrack of real horses. Photo: Michael Gillen

