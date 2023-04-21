Falkirk memories: The international unveiling of The Kelpies in 2014
The international unveiling of The Kelpies took place nine years ago this week.
Sculptor Andy Scott’s 30 metre tall landmarks have quickly established themselves as one of Scotland’s top tourist attractions since the first spectators toured The Helix Park.
The unveiling included a dramatic light and pyrotechnics show, while artists produced art works which were all around the park to be viewed as spectators made the one hour long walking tour.
Here’s a selection of photographer Michael Gillen’s images from the night.
