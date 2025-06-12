Falkirk mechanical marvel provides backdrop to Sky Arts television show
Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year began filming this month today for 11 series and the engineering masterpiece in Tamfourhill will be one of the show’s landmark locations when it is broadcast in 2026.
The wheel will be in awe-inspiring company with locations for the new series including Dover Castle in Kent, The Lake District in Cumbria, the Thames from HMS Wellington in London and the Ouse Valley Viaduct in West Sussex.
A Landscape Artist of the Year spokesperson said: “Remarkable settings like the Falkirk Wheel will challenge contestants to capture the diverse beauty and character of Britain’s landscapes, from dramatic coastlines and bustling waterways to tranquil parks and architectural marvels.
"Series 11 promises to deliver more of the inspiring artistry, heartfelt stories, and expert critique that fans have come to love.”
