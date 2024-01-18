Falkirk McDonald's donates 200 Happy Meals to Grangemouth charity for children's party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Community Centre, which is located in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, hosts a party every year for local primary school children who may not receive any

Christmas gifts or have the opportunity to participate in other events throughout the festive season.

The children were treated to a fun filled party with games and dancing, a delicious meal and there was even a visit from a special guest as Santa dropped in to deliver

Michaela Tripney accepts the Happy meals from Falkirk McDonalds on behalf of Bowhouse Community Association (Picture: Submitted)

some exciting gifts.

Michaela Tripney, chairperson of Bowhouse Community Association, said: “We really appreciate the donation from Elliot and his restaurant team, the children were very grateful and thoroughly enjoyed their Happy Meals.

"Events like this make such a difference to these children and it was amazing to see the smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the food and games. Thank you also to all of the volunteers who helped put this event together – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Local McDonald’s franchisee Elliot Jardine, who owns and operates the Falkirk restaurant, said: “Supporting the local community is of the utmost importance to my

team and me so we were delighted to be able to help out by donating these Happy Meals.

"Christmas parties are something we often take for granted so it is fantastic to see Bowhouse Community Association stepping in to make sure as many children as