Falkirk marks Holocaust Memorial Day with event in Howgate centre
Held annually across the world on January 27, it commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945.
Falkirk’s Provost Robert Bissett teamed up with Central Scotland Interfaith (CSI) to hold a short act of remembrance last Saturday in the Howgate shopping centre.
CSI secretary, Reverend Andrew Sarle, said: “This year’s theme is “The Fragility of Freedom”. Freedom means different things to different people. What is clear is that in every genocide that has taken place, those who are targeted for persecution have had their freedom restricted and removed, before many of them are murdered. This is often a subtle, slow process.
“Today many people in western democracies take freedoms for granted – this Holocaust Memorial Day, we can reflect on how these freedoms need to be valued, and on how many people around the world face restrictions to their freedoms to live, worship, work and love freely.”