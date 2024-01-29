Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held annually across the world on January 27, it commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945.

Falkirk’s Provost Robert Bissett teamed up with Central Scotland Interfaith (CSI) to hold a short act of remembrance last Saturday in the Howgate shopping centre.

CSI secretary, Reverend Andrew Sarle, said: “This year’s theme is “The Fragility of Freedom”. Freedom means different things to different people. What is clear is that in every genocide that has taken place, those who are targeted for persecution have had their freedom restricted and removed, before many of them are murdered. This is often a subtle, slow process.

Reverend AndrewSarle leads an act of remembrance to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945. Pic: Scott Louden