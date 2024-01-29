News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk marks Holocaust Memorial Day with event in Howgate centre

People gathered in the heart of Falkirk to take part in an event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Jan 2024, 18:33 GMT
Held annually across the world on January 27, it commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945.

Falkirk’s Provost Robert Bissett teamed up with Central Scotland Interfaith (CSI) to hold a short act of remembrance last Saturday in the Howgate shopping centre.

CSI secretary, Reverend Andrew Sarle, said: “This year’s theme is “The Fragility of Freedom”. Freedom means different things to different people. What is clear is that in every genocide that has taken place, those who are targeted for persecution have had their freedom restricted and removed, before many of them are murdered. This is often a subtle, slow process.

Reverend AndrewSarle leads an act of remembrance to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945. Pic: Scott LoudenReverend AndrewSarle leads an act of remembrance to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945. Pic: Scott Louden
Reverend AndrewSarle leads an act of remembrance to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945. Pic: Scott Louden

“Today many people in western democracies take freedoms for granted – this Holocaust Memorial Day, we can reflect on how these freedoms need to be valued, and on how many people around the world face restrictions to their freedoms to live, worship, work and love freely.”

