Falkirk man's dedication to promoting first aid and improving defibrillator access recognised with award

A Falkirk man, who promotes first aid and improving defibrillator access in our communities, has been recognised at the Scottish First Aid Awards.

Martin Stuart, a member of Forth Valley First Responders, was named Community First Aid Champion at the awards organised by St Andrews First Aid in Glasgow recently for his remarkable voluntary work across Falkirk and the wider Forth Valley.

The 69-year-old has been instrumental in the placement and ongoing guardianship of 123 defibrillators across the area.

The lifesaving devices have been strategically placed in locations where they are most likely to be needed using the Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) Map system.

Eddie Thorn, President of Scotmid (left) presented Martin Stuart with the Community First Aid Champion Award. (Pic: contributed)

And last year alone, these defibrillators were deployed approximately 92 times, underscoring the vital role of targeted placement and effective management in saving lives during cardiac emergencies.

Collaborating with local businesses, community groups and healthcare providers, Martin raises awareness about the importance of defibrillator accessibility and proper usage.

He also delivers CPR and AED training sessions, and registers devices on The Circuit – the national defibrillator network – empowering the community to respond quickly and confidently during emergencies.

Martin ensures the ongoing effectiveness of the PAD programme, helping bring defibrillators that are out of service back into operation by coordinating with manufacturers and local teams to resolve maintenance issues.

Martin said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised, but the real reward is seeing the difference these defibrillators make to the lives of those who suffer a cardiac arrest.

"Knowing that a defibrillator could save a life is what drives me to continue this work.

"First aid is a skill that everyone should have, and I’m passionate about making sure that as many people as possible feel confident enough to step in and help out in an emergency."

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, added: “I would like to congratulate Martin on his award. He has taken on responsibility for a large number of defibs in his local area, ensuring they remain operational and accessible.

"His continued commitment to first aid and first aid knowledge has been rightly recognised and he is a true example of what a Community First Aid Champion embodies. He is a credit to his community.”

