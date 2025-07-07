Falkirk man's AI creation could change the way the NHS engages with patients

A NHS Golden Jubilee volunteer from Falkirk has developed an AI application which could transform how healthcare research engages with patients and members of the public.

Andrew Steele’s novel application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) large language models offers a virtual and innovative approach to longstanding challenges in Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE), combining cutting-edge technology with ethical best practices to enhance diversity, representation and efficiency.

Traditional PPIE panels — vital for ensuring research reflects the needs of real people — often struggle with recruitment difficulties, geographic barriers and the time-intensive nature of coordination. These limitations can delay research and compromise the inclusiveness of public input.

The AI system is designed to enhance, not replace, real patient and public voices, by supporting existing PPIE efforts with rapid, diverse input. In parallel, the project partners remain committed to strengthening and diversifying traditional PPIE panels to ensure lived experiences continue to inform research in meaningful and authentic ways.

Falkirk man Andrew Steele has come up with an AI prototype which could change the way the NHS engages with patients (Picture: Submitted)

Andrew knows how vital the NHS is – having been a heart transplant patient in the near past.

He said: “The new prototype system directly addresses these barriers by generating realistic, AI-simulated PPIE panels. Using advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and UK Census data, the system builds demographically representative virtual panels, enriched with specific lived experiences and health conditions.

“It adheres to UK Standards for Public Involvement and provides structured feedback on research proposals, alongside patient-facing materials such as infographics, quizzes and video storyboards.”

Colin Berry, director of research at NHS Golden Jubilee, said: “This AI prototype is not about replacing human input but expanding access to it. By potentially offering a hybrid model, we can support faster, more inclusive research processes while still valuing the essential role of lived human experience.

“This innovation represents a promising leap forward in making patient involvement more inclusive, accessible and embedded across the research life cycle — offering a powerful new tool for healthcare research in the UK and beyond.”

The project is being developed in collaboration with research teams at the University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh and is the first step in exploring the potential use of these models to enhance public voices.

