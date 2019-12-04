Falkirk man using huge decorations to spread Christmas cheer for BHF charity

A caring Falkirk man is helping to spread Christmas cheer all while supporting a cause close to his heart.

Ross Paget has become well-known to his neighbours in Bell Court and the surrounding areas for the eye-catching festive decorations he sets up outside his home every December.

Ross Paget's large-scale Christmas decorations have proved immensely popular with passers-by. Picture: Michael Gillen

Over the years, the giant attractions have proved hugely popular with youngsters eager to have their picture taken alongside a large-scale teddy bear, reindeer and snowmen.

Ross (24) used his own money to buy the decorations to bring joy to others as a way of paying tribute to his late grandad, Hal Smith, who died of a heart attack five years ago aged 84.

Since then, Ross has lined the exterior of his home with a bunch of cute characters and asked passers-by to offer a small donation in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in return for having their photographs taken beside the decorations.

Sunday night marked the fifth year in a row the commis chef has opened up his garden to his fellow Falkirk residents.

Ross, who works at Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert, has raised around £100 each Christmas for the BHF and plans to carry on the tradition for as long as it keeps the smiles on the faces of those who pay a visit.

Explaining how his idea came to fruition, he said: “I started it up when my grandad died of a heart attack.

“I was very close to him and I thought it would be nice to donate money to the British Heart Foundation.

“My grandad had the Smith and Sons fishmonger in Grangemouth and he was from Falkirk.

“The idea began to grow and I made a wee banner myself and it built up.

“I have one big teddy bear, one big reindeer, two snowmen and a huge blow-up reindeer.

“My dad, William, has helped me to put the lights up.

“I’d like to thank the British Heart Foundation in Grangemouth and my mum, Yvonne, and dad.”

Ross is opening his garden to the public each night from 6.30pm in the run-up to Christmas Day. He even plans to keep the decorations up until after New Year.

All donations are welcome and can be made via collection buckets.