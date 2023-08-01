Anxious family and friends of Lewis Moore raised the alarm last week when the 27-year-old failed to return from a solo trip to the Nevada city.

He had last been seen in the the Luxor Hotel and Casino where he was staying around 3.30am Saturday, July 22.

The former Forth Valley College student had failed to get on his flight home on July 23.

But after a week-long search and social media appeal, his relieved family revealed he had been traced and was well.