Falkirk man missing in Las Vegas has been found 'safe'

A Falkirk man missing in Las Vegas has reportedly been traced safe and well.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:53 BST

Anxious family and friends of Lewis Moore raised the alarm last week when the 27-year-old failed to return from a solo trip to the Nevada city.

He had last been seen in the the Luxor Hotel and Casino where he was staying around 3.30am Saturday, July 22.

The former Forth Valley College student had failed to get on his flight home on July 23.

But after a week-long search and social media appeal, his relieved family revealed he had been traced and was well.

Thanking people for support, his cousin Andrew Moore posted on Facebook: “Lewis has been found and is SAFE! The response to this post has been overwhelming and I cant really thank everyone enough who’s contributed to it,whether it be sharing it or with messages trying to help, his family and friends will always be grateful.”

