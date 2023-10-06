News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk man meets his very own Good Samaritan on the West Highland Way

A Falkirk fundraiser has said his very own Good Samaritan helped him over the finish line as he tackled the West Highland Way.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST
Last month we told how Michael Thompson, 38, branch director at Samaritans Falkirk, decided to take on the 96-mile challenge to raise money and awareness for the suicide prevention charity,.

He set off from Milngavie on September 21 with friend Kenny McNicol, with the pair hoping to cover the route in five days. However, Kenny was forced to pull out on the first day and Michael began to doubt if he would reach Fort William tackling the hike alone.

He said: “Unfortunately my friend had to pull out due to health issues, and I decided to carry on and raise awareness the best I could over the five days.

Michael Thompson at the end of the West Highland Way in Fort William with the Man with Sore Feet statue.. Pic: ContributedMichael Thompson at the end of the West Highland Way in Fort William with the Man with Sore Feet statue.. Pic: Contributed
“On the second day, I was fine on my own and I made good progress to the campsite. However, by day three my morale was low – possibly between the blistered feet and a touch of loneliness.

“I left the campsite and walked six miles, then decided I was going home.”

Michael said he then spoke with fellow branch members and relatives who encouraged him to carry on, but a chance encounter with another participant inspired him to the end.

He added: “After speaking with other Samaritans volunteers and family members, I carried on for a bit and stopped for lunch.

“I met an American lady named Jackie, who was also walking on her own. We chatted and ended up talking a few miles together, and just like that my morale was back.

“This gave me a small insight into how some of our callers must feel having no-one to talk to and no one there to listen – and this was after only 48-hours, never mind days or weeks.

“The rest of the walk went well, and I kept meeting Jackie throughout the walk. And seeing people donating also kept me going, it was a constant boost.”

Michael was met at the finishing line by Fiona Thompson, manager of the Samaritans Scotland West Highlands and Skye Project.

He said: “The final day in Fort William couldn’t have come any quicker. It was a privilege to meet Fiona, both with our green jackets on and doing what I had to set out to do – to raise awareness of Samaritans and the crucial service we offer.

“I also met Jackie at the end and she was over the moon I waited for her finishing.

“I would like to thank Falkirk Samaritans volunteers for their words of support – and my family for collecting me from Fort William.”

Michael has already raised over £600 and you can donate here

Michael added: "All money raised will stay within our Falkirk branch and help support our important outreach in schools, prison and listening services.”

If you need to talk, Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 or email [email protected]

You can find details of other ways to get in touch here

