Falkirk man loses over 10.5 stones to reach Slimming World Man of the Year semi-final

A Falkirk man who lost a whopping ten and a half stones has been recognised for his weight loss achievements.

Gary Phillips, 59, has turned his life around after losing an incredible 10st 8.5lbs and earning a place in the semi-finals of a national competition.

He was chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2025 Man of the Year contest. He was joined by 41 other inspiring men at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire – and says the whole experience was “unforgettable”.

Gary, who slimmed from 24st 2lbs to 13st 7.5lbs, said: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it. I found my local Slimming World group after a friend recommended it to me.

A slimmed down Gary Phillips, left, with Paul Merson. Pic: Contributed

"I had reached the end of my tether and needed to lose weight to help with my type 2 diabetes.

"I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone. Everyone there understood exactly how I felt, and the group quickly became my weekly reset.”

Explaining how it worked for him, he said: "Together we talk and plan for the week ahead and how to navigate situations that may send us off track, and that’s been key to keeping me motivated. Even on weeks I’ve not felt like it, the group has been there to get me going again.

"I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals like chilli con carne, potato wedges and macaroni cheese too, and I don’t feel like I’m restricting myself.”

Gary Phillips before his weight loss. Pic: Contributed

Gary found the weight steadily came off by following the slimming group’s food optimising plan. He began to feel more energetic and then got involved in the physical activity support programme.

He added: “My consultant Lisa talked about all the benefits of moving more and despite never thinking I’d enjoy exercise, I decided to give it a go. I started walking and built this up and now I do core workouts too. I’ve learnt that keeping the weight off long-term isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about being active too and now I really look forward to getting out and moving my body.”

Now 10st 8.5lbs lighter, Gary says he was over the moon to be invited to the Slimming World Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals. He says: “My group gave me the confidence to know I could reach my target, they helped me to start to believe in myself and my ability to lose weight right from my very first group, and being there more than 10st lighter is unreal.

On top of that, being at the semi-finals of the Man of the Year competition, surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable. We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson, who’s spoken openly in the media about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by Gary’s achievement: “What Gary’s done is nothing short of incredible. Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident he is now. He’s clearly made changes he can stick to for life – and that’s what it’s all about.”

Gary’s Slimming World consultant, Lisa White, who runs the Falkirk group, said: “We’re all so proud of Gary. He’s proof that when you’ve got the right tools, the right food, and the right people around you, anything is possible. Slimming World isn’t about going it alone; we support people no matter their starting point – including those taking weight-loss medication.

"We understand that starting any weight loss journey takes courage and there’s no judgement for anybody taking weight loss injections. It’s essential though that anyone losing weight creates healthy habits so that they can maintain their any weight loss in the long term though – and that’s where Slimming World comes in. We support our members to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle around real food, activity and support – things that work in the long run.”

Now, with a new lease of life and renewed energy Gary says he’s looking forward to the future. He says: “I’ve got my life back. I’ve got energy, confidence, and a future I’m excited about. If there’s someone reading this who feels like I used to, I’d just say, give it a go, it’s been life-changing for me.”

The Falkirk group, led by Lisa, meets every Monday at 9.30am and 11am at Grahamston United Church in Bute Street.