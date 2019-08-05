Falkirk man in fram for top specs award

A Falkirk man has been chosen as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year award.

Allan Farrell (23), is in with a chance of winning the £10,000 prize fund at a glittering award ceremony in London in October.

The 23-year-old was chosen from thousands of glasses-wearers across the UK and Ireland who have been showing off their specs by sharing selfies online throughout the spring and summer months.

After being selected Allan was invited to visit his local Specsavers store in Falkirk where he received a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £129 glasses voucher.

He said: “I may need my glasses to see but they are still a fashion accessory which I love wearing – I’ve had numerous styles over the years depending on the style I like at that time.

“My glasses reflect who I am and with Specsavers there are so many frames and designer brands that I can chose from.

“The team at the Falkirk store have been brilliant, I really hope I make it to the final in London.”

Zander McNaughton, store director of Specsavers Falkirk, said: “We are thrilled that Allan is a semi-finalist and wish him all the best – it would be a brilliant achievement to get to the next stage.”

The awards were launched by Strictly Come Dancing star and TV personality Oti Mabuse earlier this year.

There are eight categories including a social media winner voted for by the public and one overall winner.