Falkirk man, 45, was last seen on weekend train bound for Edinburgh
Police are appealing for help to trace a 45-year-old man reported missing from Falkirk who may have travelled to the Edinburgh area.
Thomas Webster was last seen boarding an Edinburgh bound train at Grahamston train station at around 5.50pm on Saturday, February 4.
He is 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, stubble, and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a grey jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and carrying a black rucksack.
Sergeant Lesley Rennie said: “Concerns are growing for Thomas who has links in the Edinburgh area and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.“According to his family it is out of character for him not to be in touch and we need to make sure he is safe and well.”Anyone who can assist or has seen Thomas is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3066 of Saturday, February 4.