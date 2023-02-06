Sergeant Lesley Rennie said: “Concerns are growing for Thomas who has links in the Edinburgh area and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.“According to his family it is out of character for him not to be in touch and we need to make sure he is safe and well.”Anyone who can assist or has seen Thomas is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3066 of Saturday, February 4.