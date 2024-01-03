Falkirk makes 'guest appearance' on hard hitting ITV Post Office scandal drama

Falkirk gets more than just a fleeting mention in the new ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Anyone watching the hard hitting drama, which has had people swearing at the telly in frustration at the antics of The Post Office, will have heard Falkirk mentioned on a number of occasions throughout the first episode – and even shown on a map during one scene.

Local sub-postmaster Alan Brown is also mentioned in the drama, which stars Detectorist actor Toby Jones and tells the true story of what is now referred to as the “greatest miscarriage of justice in British legal history”.

