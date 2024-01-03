Falkirk makes 'guest appearance' on hard hitting ITV Post Office scandal drama
Anyone watching the hard hitting drama, which has had people swearing at the telly in frustration at the antics of The Post Office, will have heard Falkirk mentioned on a number of occasions throughout the first episode – and even shown on a map during one scene.
Local sub-postmaster Alan Brown is also mentioned in the drama, which stars Detectorist actor Toby Jones and tells the true story of what is now referred to as the “greatest miscarriage of justice in British legal history”.
The four-part production gives the inside story of hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses who were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system and how sub-postmaster Alan Bates led the long legal fight to hold the Post Office to account.