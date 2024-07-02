Falkirk lovers of fish and chips urged to nominate their favourite takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The search is on to find the best fish and chip shops across the country.

The National Fish and Chip Awards, the UK’s premier prize-giving event for outstanding businesses in the industry, this week launched its 2025 campaign to find the greatest takeaways and restaurants from the UK and overseas.

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish and Chip Awards is in its 3 th year, with Seafood from Norway as its principal sponsor for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards ensure high standards are maintained and improved throughout the sector, sustainable practices are adhered to, and innovation is celebrated and recognised, to help businesses thrive and for communities to enjoy the best quality food.

The hunt is on to find the country's best fish and chip shops. Pic: Contributed

With 13 categories to enter, including Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year and Employee of the Year, there is plenty of opportunity for the UK’s 10,000-plus chip shops, plus international counterparts, to take the plunge and go for gold.

Enter by visiting https://thefishandchipawards.com/.