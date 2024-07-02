Falkirk lovers of fish and chips urged to nominate their favourite takeaway
The National Fish and Chip Awards, the UK’s premier prize-giving event for outstanding businesses in the industry, this week launched its 2025 campaign to find the greatest takeaways and restaurants from the UK and overseas.
Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish and Chip Awards is in its 3 th year, with Seafood from Norway as its principal sponsor for 2025.
The awards ensure high standards are maintained and improved throughout the sector, sustainable practices are adhered to, and innovation is celebrated and recognised, to help businesses thrive and for communities to enjoy the best quality food.
With 13 categories to enter, including Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year and Employee of the Year, there is plenty of opportunity for the UK’s 10,000-plus chip shops, plus international counterparts, to take the plunge and go for gold.
Enter by visiting https://thefishandchipawards.com/.
Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, says: “What a year for fish and chips - surveys have shown that fish and chips is once again the nation’s favourite dish! National Fish and Chip Day tied in with the D-Day 80 celebrations last month to recognise the significant role this staple food played in keeping Britain fed and troops on the frontline that bit safer, using the phrase ‘fish and chips’ as a call and response method to ascertain if friend or foe was approaching."
