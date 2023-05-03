Falkirk Local History Society: Steeple opens to visitors as heritage centre
Visitors will now be able to tour Falkirk’s landmark steeple after it was opened as a heritage centre.
Members of Falkirk Local History Society will run the centre on behalf of Falkirk Council after their ambitious plans were delayed two years due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday evening, Provost Robert Bisset officially opened the 206 year old building to visitors, telling many of those involved in the project: “Falkirk has a fantastic history and the steeple has been at the heart of much of it. We all know how important it is to revive the life of the town centre and I believe this centre has a big part to play in this.”
From May 9 the steeple will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays and at other times for groups by arrangement. Visitors will hear about the history of the building and its predecessor and visit the Victorian cells where prisoners were held in grim conditions.
The visits are free of charge and Ian Scott, chairman of the History Society, is delighted that a long held dream of opening the steeple has been fulfilled at last.
“We should have opened a couple of years ago but the pandemic put paid to our plans. Now we are ready to welcome visitors from near and far.”
Bookings can be made for individuals or groups by visiting the website.