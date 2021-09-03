Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr has selected Upper Braes resident, Claire Brown, as his local hero”, to attend the opening ceremony of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh this October.’

Claire is a community campaigner known across the Upper Braes for her work with the “Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages project” team.

The campaign focuses on fighting fuel poverty in the area, and the long-term issue of low quality housing.

The communities in Upper Braes who had the Thermoflow wet heating system were subjected to a 52% price increase which pushed many people into choosing between heating and eating. The Forgotten Villages project has been fighting against poverty and for a new solution to the heating issue, including the provision of gas central heating.

The project has also started up a food bank and community larder project which serves the villages of Slamannan, Limerigg, California and Avonbridge.

Mr Kerr said: “Claire and the team have worked incredibly hard to advance the causes of their community in the Upper Braes.. Their inspirational spirit is to keep going until they have affordable heating.

They are truly worthy of this award, and I look forward to welcome Claire to Holyrood on behalf of her team. “

Claire added: “It is a huge honour to be nominated .

“This is a reflection on the campaign that the whole team has run and the work that everyone has done on the food bank. Hopefully this honour will push agencies, companies and government into action and help to highlight the needs of our forgotten villages.”

