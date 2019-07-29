Falkirk litter picker Ewen cleans up at national awards

A dedicated environmentalist’s commitment to cleaning up his local area has now seen him pick up a reward from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Ewen Cameron, from Falkirk, completed the national charity’s first ever challenge to do a Clean Up on each day in April after setting up the group Keep Bankside Beautiful which now has regular clean ups in the area.

During the 30 day challenge he collected rubbish from Linlithgow, Kirkcaldy, Stirling, Dumbarton as well as various locations in the Falkirk Council area – including Westquarter Glen, Larbert, and Grangemouth.

He has also litter-picked along both sides of the Forth and Clyde Canal in Bainsford and Grahamston.

His hard work was recognised with a 30 Days of Spring Clean certificate from Keep Scotland Beautiful and a £200 gift voucher that can be redeemed at Helping Hand Environmental for litter picking equipment.

Ewen said: “Litter picking has many benefits. As well as helping nature and wildlife, I’ve helped myself by getting exercise and doing something outdoors which boosts my mood.

“It was great to meet friendly, like-minded people and connect with other litter pickers on Facebook. I have noticed litter in the canal which isn’t possible to reach with a regular litter picker so the vouchers will enable me to purchase a longer litter picker to overcome this problem.”

The clean up events during April and May, organised in conjunction with ScotMid Co-operative, involved individuals, community groups, businesses and other organisations – a record total of 45,000 people – and Keep Scotland Beautiful is encouraging even more people to get involved in next year’s Spring Clean.

Derek Robertson, Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive, said: “These awards are a recognition of the very best of voluntary effort to transform local communities and open spaces across the country. Every year, we are inspired by the work undertaken by those who take part, and local communities across the country are cleaner as a result.

“We want to congratulate the award winners, each of whom deserves this special recognition for the part they have played.”