On the weekend of the ceremony, on-sales licensed premises will be allowed to open for an extra hour on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6 and an extra extra public holiday has been granted for Monday, May 8.

The move was suggested by Councillor Euan Stainbank and approved by members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board yesterday (Wednesday).

