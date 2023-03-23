News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk licensing: Extra hour to celebrate coronation of King Charles III

Falkirk pubs will get extra time to celebrate the King’s coronation in May councillors have agreed.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT

On the weekend of the ceremony, on-sales licensed premises will be allowed to open for an extra hour on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6 and an extra extra public holiday has been granted for Monday, May 8.

The move was suggested by Councillor Euan Stainbank and approved by members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board yesterday (Wednesday).

King Charles' coronation is on May 6 and licensed premises can stay open an hour later
Previously the board had granted an extra hour to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen, as two public holidays were granted to mark the occasion.

