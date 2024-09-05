Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The contest to find the district’s most talented writers – of all ages – has launched for 2024.

Writing Rammy is organised by Falkirk Libraries staff and this is the seventh year they have organised the short story and poetry competition.

Open to all ages, whether you're seven or 70, taking part couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is write a short piece of fiction or poetry on a theme of your choice and no longer than 500 words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the entries will then go before a judging panel and their favourites will receive a gift voucher, stationery and an invite to the celebration event where, if you want, you can stand up and read your entry.

Some of last year's Writing Rammy prize winners and judges at the presentation ceremony in Falkirk Library. Pic: Scott Louden

There will be a winner and runner up in each of these categories: eight and under; nine plus; young adult 12 plus; adult 18 plus; and family rammy (best family entry)>

Entrants should live in, work in, or regularly visit the Falkirk area. There is no upper or lower age limit. However, only one entry per person may be submitted. Entries may be in English or Scots.

You can also submit a comic or graphic novel – no more than four sides of A4 please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family rammy prize is a chance for relatives who like to write to get together and submit entries together. It doesn’t need to involve lots of people, one family entry can be from as few as two members of the same family or 22.

There’s also a great incentive for schools to get involved – staff and pupils – with the chance of bringing an author, illustrator or poet to your classroom during Book Week Scotland which runs from November 18 to 25 this year.

All the school entries will be entered into a draw – the more entries from your school, the greater the chance of winning the visit. The pupil or staff member whose entry is pulled out in the draw will also win a prize.

When sending in entries for your class, please also be sure to include the name of the school and the class teacher's contact details.

Full entry details here