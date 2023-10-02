Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The closing date for the popular contest, now in it’s sixth year, is next Monday, October 9 and it’s open to any age, whether you are seven or 70.

Taking part is easy: write a short piece of fiction or poetry of no more than 500 words or you can produce your story in a comic book form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entries will then be considered by a panel of judges and their favourites will receive a gift voucher, some nice stationery and an invitation to the celebration event where, if you want, you can stand up and read your piece.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners and some of the judges of last year's Writing Rammy competition organised by Falkirk library services. Pic: Michael Gillen

Winners will also be able to see their entry in eBook format on the Libby app.

The judging panel will choose a winner and runner up in the following categories: eight years and under; nine years plus; young adult 12 years plus; adult 18 years plus; and family rammy for the best family entry. The family entry can involve as few as two members of the same family or lots if they want to get involved and send in their entries togeteher.

To take part you must live, work or regularly visit the Falkirk area and all the Writing Rammy rules are here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at the libraries are also keen to get schools involved, both staff and pupils.

Up for grabs is a Live Literature session to bring an author, illustrator, or poet to your school during Book Week Scotland which this year runs from from November 13 to 19. This will go to one school who participates in the Writing Rammy. All the school entries will be entered into a draw – the more entries from your school, the greater the chance of winning the visit. The pupil or staff member whose entry is pulled out in the draw will also win a prize.

When sending in entries for your class, please also be sure to include the name of the school and the class teacher's contact details.