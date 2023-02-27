The pool at the Mariner Centre in Camelon has been closed in the evenings since last October due to a shortage of staff. However, it is understood that there are new recruits to the team and this week it was announced there would be later opening in the pool.

On Mondays it will be open for casual swimming from 9am to 5.45pm with the last admission at 5pm. Tuesday to Friday open hours for swimming will be 9am to 8.30pm with the last admission at 7.45pm. Weekend pool opening times are 9am to 3.45pm with last admission at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swimming lessons and the Otters Swim Club operate as normal, as does the access to soft play facilities, squash court and the health & fitness suite.

The Mariner Centre pool will be opening in the evenings again