Bosses at the Mariner Centre in Camelon have been forced to shut the swimming pool in recent months due to staff shortages and a lack of trained lifeguards..

But now they say that due to “staffing constraints” and a review of the pool’s customer usage they have decided it will now only open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. The new opening times come into operation on October 24.

On Saturday and Sundays the pool will continue to operate its normal opening hours of 9am to 4pm.

The Mariner Centre pool will be closing earlier

In a social media post, Falkirk Council’s leisure and culture team said people hoping to swim in the evenings would be able to travel to Bo’ness Recreation Centre or Grangemouth Sports Complex. They could also make use of selected school pools.

They said that swimming lessons and the Otters Swim Club will operate as normal, while access to soft play facilities, squash courts and the health and fitness provision would be unaffected.

The post stated: “Over recent months, our team at the Mariner Centre has been working hard to keep facilities open for our customers. Unfortunately, due to a shortage of qualified, trained pool lifeguards there have been instances where the swimming pool at the Mariner Centre has had to close outside of normal opening hours.

"These closures have always been made with the safety of our customers in mind and we understand how frustrating it has been for everyone.

“Having reviewed the pool’s customer usage and considering our staffing constraints, we have reluctantly made the decision to amend weekday opening hours for casual swimming to 9am - 5pm from Monday, October 24, which is when demand is at its highest. Weekend pool opening times remain unchanged.